It is time for football's grand event as world's best 32 national teams showcase their talent in Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks-off with a grand opening ceremony today (November 20). It will be followed by hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. This will be a Group A encounter. 32 teams have been divided into seven groups. After the group stage 16 teams will head to pre-quarters and then eight teams into the quarterfinals before semis and finals. When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details.

Meanwhile, at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, which will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium, South Korea’s BTS' member Jungkook will perform a track titled “Dreamers” at the curtain raiser. There are reports that other stars like Shakira will also perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

The kickoff time for the first match is 9:30 pm with FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony accepted to start two hours before the game. This is for the first time that Middle East is hosting the football World Cup and fans will see starts like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and others in action.