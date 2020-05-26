Badass Dadi! Grandma Casually Drags a Cobra and Hurls it Away (Snake Video Goes Viral)

Cobra snake (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

What would you do if you come across a snake? Most people are generally scared and divert their path if they come across these slithering reptiles. More so, when its a cobra or a python snake! But a video of a grandma treating a snake it's a random piece of garbage has surfaced online. In the video, she is holding a cobra snake with her bare hands and drags it away. That's not all, she is seen heading angrily towards a relatively open area and hurls it away! You can only think of the word, "Badass" when you see the video. Ssscary Ride! Cobra Found Hissing Inside Handle of Scooty, Watch The Snake Rescue Video That Will Make Your Skin Crawl.

It is unclear from where the video has been captured, but the location barely matters. The elderly woman seems to be too comfortable with these reptiles. While the snake can't be seen clearly, IFS Susanta Nanda who shared it on his Twitter, mentioned it is a cobra. He wrote, "Grandma that’s not the way to treat a COBRA." Although, the way she holds the snake by its tail and is pace walking, she has maintained a safe distance between the snake getting to her, to bite her. She goes to a relatively open space with some trees seen in the background and throws the snake, walking back casually! The video is going viral on Twitter. Kerala Man Rescues Long Python Snake From a Well, Daring Act Goes Viral.

Grandma that’s not the way to treat a COBRA😳 pic.twitter.com/RkQg8gdBQk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 26, 2020

Seems its not the first time that this granny has faced a cobra. 😁 Some people out of sheer panic start hitting the snakes but good this granny freed him in the wild. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) May 26, 2020

Omg. That's one gutsy grandma. 😱 — Brig R S Pathania, Veteran. (@rspathania) May 26, 2020

What a badass! 😄👏 — Truth Seeker (@MBhushaan) May 26, 2020

The confidence tho🤣 — BluePassion11 (@bluepassion111) May 26, 2020

It is Better than killing 🐍 — सौरभ (@skj8728) May 26, 2020

Although, as we mentioned before, grandma seems to be comfortable and regular with the handling of snakes, as she maintains a safe distance from its fangs at all times. She ensures that instead of killing it, she releases the snake into an environment where it is safe. But unless you are a pro at handling serpents, it is not the right way to deal with such snakes.