Bored of Quarantining? From Elephants to Duck, Here Are Cute Animal Videos That Will Make You Smile!

Animal videos (Photo Credits: @susantananda3 Twitter)

The experience of being in the quarantine may not be the same for everyone. While some are with their families, others are living alone in these difficult times. With the same routine work to do every day, people may get bored, quite naturally. And those looking for some pleasant entertainment on the internet, we have got you guys covered! We bring to you some animals videos that will surely leave you smiling. While its adorable cat and dog videos that take over the internet, we have something different in store for you guys.

We have got some elephants, ducks and a tigress, yes, that's right. Watching animal videos is a great way to pass time. Also, these cute clips are a great mood-changer, they make you happy ASAP! Civet in Kerala to Dolphins And Swans in Italy, Watch Videos of Animals And Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown.

1. Elephants Splashing in Water

Elephant loves water.. And we all love elephants❤️ pic.twitter.com/igMMTy2meH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 15, 2020

Who doesn't like elephants? The video of these jumbos taking a splash in water is quite interesting to watch. With the whole of the pond to themselves, these animals seem to have had a blast in it.

2. The Free-Rider Duck

Mommy, the free rider! The little ones are having fun swimming with their mom. Via World birds pic.twitter.com/QvfDPpySEr — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 14, 2020

This duck needs all your attention right now! This beautiful clip of the mother duck playing with her duckling is a delight to watch. This clip of her paddling with two of her babies on the back is indeed a beautiful sight to watch. Looks like she was taking her from one side of the lake to the other.

3. Tigress With Her Cubs

Mother #tigress with five cubs. The view which will bring smiles to #conservationists all around. From north India. Sent by @WildLense_India for sharing. pic.twitter.com/J07M976TJn — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 14, 2020

Video of a tigress walking around with her cubs is the internet's latest favourite one. The tigress is seen roaming around in the jungle as her babies surround her. Although these sights are common in the wild, only a few times we get to see the family together.

4. How Did You Do That?

This dog is a Labrador / helicopter cross... pic.twitter.com/pdu4XVy3Xu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 14, 2020

We are sure your jaws dropped on seeing that video, well that was our reaction too. These canine seem to have a lot of practice!

5. What Did I Just See?

Cauliflower is their favorite 😊 pic.twitter.com/93VczZNRcb — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) April 13, 2020

Animals hate vegetables, right? Why are these pooches eating cauliflowers then? This has to be the weird yet cute video I saw on the internet today.

While these are some of the videos, clips of dolphins, penguins, turtles are all a hit on the internet. With humans being confined to their homes due to coronavirus lockdown, many wild animals and birds were found roaming freely on the streets lately.