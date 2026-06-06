Caracal Returns to Kuno National Park: Rare Wild Cat Spotted in Madhya Pradesh After Decades, Boosting Wildlife Conservation (See Pics)

One of India's rarest and most elusive wild cats, the Caracal, has been recorded in a camera trap inside Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park after decades, marking a significant wildlife conservation milestone. The sighting, announced around World Environment Day, has been welcomed by conservationists and forest officials as an encouraging sign of the improving ecological health of the Kuno landscape.

The Caracal, often called the "ghost of the grasslands" because of its rarity and secretive behaviour, was captured during a recent camera-trap survey conducted by forest officials. Known for its distinctive black-tufted ears, powerful build and remarkable hunting skills, the species remains one of India's least-seen wild predators.

Caracal Returns to Kuno National Park

As we celebrate World Environment Day, nature continues to remind us of the importance of conservation and ecological balance. After many years, a rare Caracal has been recorded in Kuno National Park through a recent Camera-trap survey, marking its return to the landscape.… pic.twitter.com/BB6AjN0BGo — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 5, 2026

Once found across parts of western and central India, the Caracal has witnessed a sharp decline due to habitat loss and shrinking grasslands. As a result, confirmed sightings have become exceptionally rare, making every documented record important for conservation efforts.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav described the sighting as a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh's wildlife conservation efforts and said it reflected the strengthening biodiversity of Kuno National Park.

According to the Chief Minister, conservation initiatives under Project Cheetah are helping restore not just cheetahs but the broader ecosystem, creating safer habitats for several rare species.

Role of Project Cheetah

Wildlife experts view the development as particularly significant because the presence of a top predator like the Caracal usually indicates healthy prey populations, improved grassland conditions and a functioning ecosystem.

Kuno has undergone extensive habitat management over the past several years and has gained international attention following the reintroduction of African cheetahs under Project Cheetah. Conservationists believe the latest sighting may reflect the wider ecological benefits emerging from those restoration efforts.

Growing Evidence of Surviving Populations

The sighting also adds to a growing list of encouraging wildlife records from Madhya Pradesh. In recent years, rare Caracal sightings have been reported from Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, strengthening hopes that suitable dryland habitats across the state may still support small but surviving populations of the species.

The Caracal's return is especially important because the species is considered among India's most threatened wild cats. Conservationists note that confirmed sightings remain exceptionally rare, making every documented record valuable for understanding its distribution and survival prospects.

Across India, conservation agencies have recently intensified monitoring and research efforts to better understand the species and protect its remaining habitat.

The latest record from Kuno National Park is expected to contribute valuable data for wildlife researchers and conservation planners. Experts say continued habitat protection, grassland restoration and scientific monitoring will be crucial for ensuring the long-term survival of the Caracal in India.

The sighting not only highlights the importance of conservation efforts in Kuno but also renews attention on the protection of India's overlooked grassland ecosystems, which support several rare and threatened species.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).