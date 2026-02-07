Sheopur, February 7: In a significant boost to India’s wildlife restoration efforts, Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP). The news was confirmed on Saturday by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who hailed the event as a "moment of pure pride" for the state and the nation. With the arrival of these five newborns, the total number of cheetahs in India has reached 35. This tally includes 24 surviving cubs born on Indian soil, marking the eighth successful litter since the project’s inception. Aasha, a second-time mother, was among the first batch of cheetahs translocated from Namibia in September 2022. Officials reported that both the mother and her cubs are currently healthy and under constant monitoring by park veterinarians. The birth follows recent discussions regarding the arrival of eight additional cheetahs from Botswana later this month, further solidifying Kuno's role as the epicenter of the global reintroduction program. Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah Jwala, Four Cubs Make Way Outside Kuno Park, People Spotted Chasing Away With Sticks (Watch Video).

Namibian Cheetah Aasha Welcomes Five New Cubs in Madhya Pradesh

Kuno has witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gives birth to five healthy cubs, strengthening India’s cheetah conservation journey. With this, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24 and the total cheetah population reaches 35. This achievement reflects the tireless… pic.twitter.com/rwMFpAtFn8 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Dr Mohan Yadav).

