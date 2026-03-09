Bhopal, March 9: India’s wildlife conservation efforts reached a historic milestone on Monday as the country’s total cheetah population surpassed the 50-mark. The surge follows the birth of five cubs to a Namibian cheetah named Jwala at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav confirmed the development, noting that the new arrivals bring the total number of cheetahs in India to 53. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Project Cheetah, the nation’s ambitious intercontinental translocation initiative launched in 2022 to restore the species after it was declared extinct in the country in 1952. Cheetah ‘Aasha’ Gives Birth to 5 Cubs at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls It ‘Moment of Pure Pride’ As India’s Cheetah Count Hits 35 (Watch Video).

Cheetah Gives Birth to 5 Cubs at Kuno National Park

Good News from Kuno National Park again... Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India’s cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53. A proud moment for wildlife conservation and a strong… pic.twitter.com/UfZz64zpJ6 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 9, 2026

Jwala’s Success as a 'Super Mom'

Jwala, who was among the first cheetahs brought to India from Namibia, has now delivered her third successful litter. Her latest contribution of five cubs has been celebrated by officials as a testament to her adaptation to the Indian ecosystem.

With this litter, the count of thriving, Indian-born cheetah cubs has risen to 33. This represents the 10th successful litter recorded on Indian soil, a statistic that conservationists view as a vital indicator of the project’s stability and the animals' successful integration into their new habitat.

Milestone for Project Cheetah

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the news, describing the population milestone as a proud moment for wildlife conservation. He credited the persistent efforts of veterinarians, forest officials, and field staff who have worked tirelessly to monitor the big cats' health and welfare.

The park has seen a flurry of positive activity recently, with another female cheetah, Gamini, also delivering four cubs just days prior. Additionally, the population was further bolstered in late February 2026, when nine cheetahs from Botswana were successfully translocated to the Kuno National Park.

Context and Future Outlook

The cheetah reintroduction project began on September 17, 2022, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first group of eight Namibian cheetahs. Since then, the programme has faced both technical challenges and notable successes, with ongoing monitoring through satellite collars and ground surveillance ensuring the safety of the growing population. Animal Cruelty in Madhya Pradesh: 2 Women Drag Street Dog Behind Scooty in Ratlam, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Conservation experts believe that these repeated successful births are essential for building a self-sustaining population. As the cheetah count continues to rise, the project remains focused on restoring the ecological balance of the Indian grasslands and expanding the range of the world’s fastest land animal within the country.

