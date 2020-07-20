Indian states, Assam and Bihar, are facing grim flood situation due to current spate in rivers. The rain has caused havoc, affecting as many as 45 lakhs people in Assam. Wildlife is also not spared with 85 per cent of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park submerged in water. Heart-breaking photos of rhinoceros trying to escape floodwater should draw one’s attention to the grave state of affairs. And while mainstream media continues to overlook the states’ despair, digital media is providing a platform to all those who want to help those in needy. Indian YouTuber, Ajey Nagar who is popularly known as CarryMinati, is one such Good Samaritan. The young social media personality recently tweeted about making a significant contribution to the Assam and Bihar flood relief fund.

“Thank you each one of you who supported this noble cause and helped in gathering INR 10,31,137 for Assam & Bihar on the charity stream today. I will be adding INR 1,00,000 to this amount. I am proud of you all Red heart,” tweet CarryMinati on his official Twitter handle. The young lad from Faridabad on Sunday had tweeted a YouTube link with the caption, “Assam & Bihar needs us! Join my charity stream & show your support.” This tweet had garnered about 60k likes and 7k retweets. While the replies were kind of a mixed bag, with many not appreciating the idea of crowdfunding, there were many CarryMinati fans who joined their favourite YouTuber in his noble cause. Bihar Rains: Part of School Building Collapses Into Koshi River in Bhagalpur District Following Heavy Rainfall & Floods; Watch Video.

CarryMinati Tweet on Assam and Bihar Flood Relief Fund

Thank you each one of you who supported this noble cause and helped in gathering INR 10,31,137 for Assam & Bihar on the charity stream today. I will be adding INR 1,00,000 to this amount. I am proud of you all ❤️ — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 19, 2020

CarryMinati's Tweet For Charity Stream

Assam & Bihar needs us! Join my charity stream & show your support 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JdzGmWAgzF — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 19, 2020

Earlier, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had also appealed to the people of the country to extend support to those affected by floods in Assam and Bihar. “My thoughts and prayers with all those families affected by the Assam and Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost, and 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone. I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations,” Pilot’s tweet read.

My thoughts & prayers with all those families affected by the Assam & Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost & 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone. I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 18, 2020

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials have reported that the month-long flood has resulted in 25.30 lakh distressed people in 24 districts, around 17 lakh are in five districts -- Goalpara (453,858), Barpeta (343,707), Morigaon (341,788), Dhubri (315,838) and South Sakmara (225,209). Forest Department and ASDMA officials said that so far at least 108 animals were killed, and 134 animals rescued even as 95 per cent of the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, remained flooded.

Meanwhile, all major rivers in Bihar are in spate and are flowing above the danger mark, flooding 30 blocks across eight districts in the state. The Bihar water resources department said on Saturday that the Bagmati river is flowing above the danger mark at Katounjha in Sitamarhi, Beniabad in Muzaffarpur and Hayaghat in Darbhanga. The Kamla Balan river is flowing above the danger mark in Jhanjharpur while the Mahananda has crossed the danger mark at Dhengraghat in Purnia. (Inputs from IANS and PTI).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).