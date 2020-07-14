Patna, July 14: Part of a school building in Bihar collapsed into the Koshi river on Monday following incessant rains in the state. According to a video shared by ANI, the dramatic visual showed the school building collapsing amid heavy rainfall in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur district. Last week, owing to such weather conditions, the IMD had already issued a red alert for the entire state. According to a 0.44 second video shared by ANI, the school building is seen collapsing mysteriously due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the area, triggering panic and chaos among people.

Meanwhile, the incessant rain in Nepal triggered flood alert in Bihar. Several rivers in the state including Bagmati, Koshi, Kamla, Gandak have been overflowing because of the heavy rainfall. Reports inform that over a dozen villages submerged as Baghmati river flowed much above the danger level. People in these areas shifted to higher places. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall.

Watch Video:

#WATCH: Part of a school building collapses into Koshi river in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur district following heavy rains and floods. #Bihar (13/7) pic.twitter.com/vFMiugNyhY — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Several areas of Bihar have been witnessing heavy rainfall since the last few days. The rainfall in Bihar can be attributed to the monsoon trough over Bihar which combined with the convergence of westerly winds and humid southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, most other districts in South Central Bihar and South West Bihar were placed under a yellow. The Central Water Commission (CWC) had reportedly issued flood alerts in districts within close proximity of rivers.

