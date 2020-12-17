Yayyy! 'Tis the season to go all out and about with fashion and beauty trends. Pull out your ugly Christmas sweaters and long fuzzy socks and get ready to sip on some hot chocolate with marshmallows while enjoying the Christmas lights. Well, or you could up your fashion game a notch higher for Christmas 2020! Right from NSFW Reindeer Boobs to super adorable Christmas tree hairstyle, you can try it all out. If you are looking for some fun options, here are a few you might want to give a shot!

Reindeer Boobs

According to this trend you have to make your boobs look like reindeers. Yes! You have to decorate is with fake antlers and different ornaments to make your open boob look like a reindeer's face. Usually, the nipple area acts as the nose of the reindeer, and then you have to add googly eyes and the antlers to complete the look. You can get as creative as you want. You can either pop your boobs out or wear a sweater with a cut in around your boobs. If you are shy, you can also just decorate your boobs above the sweater.

Take a look:

Christmas Tree Hair

What is a Christmas tree hair trend you ask? It essentially means, decorating your hair like you'd make your tree, including the conical shape. Long hair are pulled up in shape of triangles and decorated with tiny Christmas balls or other ornaments, earrings, lines of glittery rope. It can be a little difficult to move around in this hairstyle but those who have mastered it seem to be too comfortable donning it. Beautiful pictures of this unique hairdo have been shared on Instagram with #ChristmasTreeHair hashtag.

Reindeer Hair

cool and quirky X-Mas inspired hairdo on Instagram that everyone is trying out. Whether it is to deck up on the D-Day or getting ready for an office Christmas party or just chilling with your friends, these experimental hairstyles are perfect to ring in the festivity.

Christmas Beard

Why should women have all the fun? Men who saved their beards during the No Shave November trend can decorate their beard similar to the Christmas tree and enjoy a new look. Take a look below:

Well, whatever you do, you might want to be extremely comfortable while also being out there. Except if you are opting for a sexy Santa costume for a fun time with your partner, then you can go XXX-tra sexy this holiday season.

