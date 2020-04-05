CRPF Band in Haryana's Gurugram Spreads Awareness Through 'Corona Ko Harana Hai' Song, Watch Video

CRPF Spreads COVID-19 Awareness (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gurugram, April 5: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has found a distinctive way to spread awareness about precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to music, CRPF band in Haryana's Gurugram can be seen singing a special song to inform people about the precautions and perils related to novel coronavirus. The song has gone viral on social media. Coronavirus Lockdown in India: From Wearing COVID-19 Helmet to Riding Horse Painted With Images of Virus, Cops Get Creative to Raise Awareness About the Pandemic.

The special song is known as "Desh ke naam sandesh" (message to the nation). The music is based on the iconic "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara" song. “Social distancing bana ke rakho, corona ko harana hai. Hath ko baar baar dhona, bachoge tum corona se, Ghar pe rahoge, toh hi surakshit rahoge (Maintain social distancing to defeat coronavirus, Wash your hands repeatedly to keep yourself safe. Stay home, stay safe),” read some of the lyrics of the song. Handwashing Dance Video of Kerala Police Goes Viral, Cops Spread Awareness As COVID-19 Cases Rise.

CRPF Spreads Awareness Through 'Corona Ko Harana Hai' Song:

#WATCH Haryana: Central Reserve Police Force band in Gurugram today performed a special song informing citizens about the precautions and risks related to #COVID19. (Source-CRPF) pic.twitter.com/zZ9xXrwCgv — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

While doctors and medical staff are directly involved in a fight against the deadly virus. The contribution of police, armed forces and people providing any kind of help during lockdown cannot be ignored. CRPF has launched a helpline number that will inform of medicines and other essentials for the needy. Meanwhile, the active COVID-19 cases have jumped to 3028, with 79 people losing their lives.