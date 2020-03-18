Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Handwashing Dance Video of Kerala Police Goes Viral, Cops Spread Awareness As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Handwashing Dance Video of Kerala Police (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kochi, March 18: The Kerala Police on Wednesday took up a unique and creative way to raise awareness on washing hands at the time of the coronavirus outbreak in India. The Kerala Police, shared a 1:04-second video highlighting the importance of washing hands amid the ongoing COVID-19 scare. The video which has gone viral on social media show six cops dancing to the tunes of a Malayalam song and emphasing the importance of washing hands and how it has to be done. What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

In the video, the six policemen are seen wearing face masks while they show ways to getrid of the germs. The cops are seen promoting ‘Break the chain’ campaign, the video ends with the cops giving the views a thumbs-up after the dance. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), washing hands with soap fro 40 to 60 seconds is the key to fighting coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Here's the Viral Video:

#WATCH Kerala Police releases an awareness video promoting the washing of hands. #Coronavirus. (Video Source: Kerala Police) pic.twitter.com/e1hjk6noyK — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

In Kerala, there are 27 positive cases for coronavirus in the southern state, including 3 foreign nationals. In India, 130 cases have been reported so far including 25 foreign nationals, as per Health Ministry. The total number of Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases across India now stand at 14.

The coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by WHO after the disease spread to several nations at the same time. It has affected over 150 countries and over 1,75,530 cases have been recorded. The death toll worldwide as of Wednesday, March 18, stands at 7426.