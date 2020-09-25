If ‘Da Vinky’ viral video or ‘Da Vinky’ funny memes and jokes are all over your timeline you're not alone. It was all started by a single mispronunciation on a TikTok video by a popular twins Chris and Patrick Voros. Ever since that one video went viral, netizens haven't stopped making funny memes and jokes. If you are still wondering about the genesis of this meme trend, allow us to help you with it.‘Da Vinky memes’ started off after the Chris and Patrick Voros made a trivia game video, basically answering all the question that popped up on the filter on the forehead area. Amongst the other questions, one question read: 'Who Painted the Mona Lisa?' to which they answered nothing.

However, if you do not answer, the filter gives you the answer in a few seconds and that is what happened. The filter answered with "Da Vinci" who indeed is the creator of the famous painting, however, when the twins pronounced the name they called it "Da Vinky". Yes, instead of the "ch" sound, they made the "ka" sound. And netizens couldn't take it. Funny memes and jokes have taken over the social media with people sharing their take on the mispronunciation and you know us, we are always on a lookout for hilarious meme trends, especially during the pandemic situation. Take a look at the funniest "Da Vinky" memes and jokes!

But first, here's the video that started it all!

Check out the memes:

come play with us davinky pic.twitter.com/iutfqjdEyl — isabel nola (@isabeInola) September 23, 2020

Netflix Joined In the Bandwagon Too

LMAO

no one: my brain: da vinky? — ghr (@hmtfu) September 23, 2020

ROFL

da good, da bad, and da vinky — yeet lover's pizza (@chunkyfila) September 24, 2020

LMAO

OMG

my name is no longer nicole defabio it is nicole davinky pic.twitter.com/dW7i2D2Q8h — nicole (@nicoledefabio) September 24, 2020

on the video sharing application, reports CNET. They were answering questions when the answer to a particular one stumped them. What they said soon went viral and even made its way onto Twitter. And now it’s a glorious meme.

