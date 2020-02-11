Dallas Stripper Falls From Top of 20ft Pole On Her Face And Continues to Perform (Watch Video)

Dallas Stripper falls from pole (Photo Credits: genea_sky Instagram, Entitled King YouTube)

Video of a stripper falling from a 20 feet pole and continue to perform has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident happened while the Genea Sky, a stripper was performing for an audience at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas. In the clip she can be seen performing on top of a pole, suddenly she slips and falls on her face to the floor. But she doesn't stop and goes on to twerk. Reportedly, she was injured and suffered a broken jaw, chipped teeth and a sprained ankle during the fall. Two-year-old Falls From Second Floor in Turkey, 'Alert' Teenager Catches Her (Watch Chilling Video)

After the clip went viral, Sky took to Instagram thanking her fans and followers her well wishes. She posted a video and wrote, "This isn’t for attention. This video is to update everyone and thank you guys for all the love and support. I’m truly blessed and I appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you so much." Prior to which she also posted pictures from the hospital bed saying that she was recovering.

Stripper Falls From 20ft Pole in Dallas:

In the video, while crying she says, "Originally I didn’t plan on posting about this situation at all. But obviously the video has gone viral and I’m getting a lot of messages asking me if I’m ok."

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, it seems some fake social media handles have been trying to extract money in her name from people. In an Instagram post, she updated that she does not need people to donate her money but some are doing it out of the free will. However, fraud social media pages are trying to monetise the issue for Sky's medical expenses.