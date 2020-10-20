Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge—the 1995 SRK-Kajol starrer movie that gave us so many iconic moments celebrates 25 years today, October 20. Fans have flooded the social media timeline congratulating everyone who was involved in making this wonderful movie that created a legacy in Bollywood. They have been sharing stills and their favourite scenes and dialogues from the film to celebrate the 25 years of DDLJ. While we all must be taking a look back at the iconic scenes of DDLJ, but there are many moments from the film which gave social media users some great laughter. Yes, we are talking about DDLJ funny memes. Can we celebrate the 25 years of the movie with giving credits to the many moments that meme-makers humour quoted the dialogues? Of course, not! In this article, we bring you, internet funny memes and jokes from SRK-Kajol starrer blockbuster movie—scenes that are still a hit on social media, just as the movie.

DDLJ has been a source of many rib-tickling memes. Be it the scene of Raj silently hoping his Simran to ‘Palat,’ or Babuji’s ‘Aao aao,’ while feeding the pigeons or the most-iconic dialogue, ‘Jaa Simran Jaa,’ the SRK-Kajol starrer film has given birth to hilarious content and meme templates. The songs and famous dialogues from the film is hugely remembered by fans, and that is why they can so aptly use them to create some hilarious memes and jokes. Whenever there is a tensed environment like during exam result declaration or cope up with the unaccepted turn of events, DDLJ moments have given birth to quite hilarious posts too to spread a smile and relax that very moment. Let us check out a few!

DDLJ Funny Memes:

Priorities!

Every Time!

Nobody* Relatives results aane ke din : pic.twitter.com/OZoDhnijeO — SJ Sharma (@molotov_SJ) July 5, 2020

Simrans Today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That Humour Guy™ (@that_humour_guy) on Apr 5, 2020 at 5:15am PDT

OMG Turu Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by psychic_god (@psychic__god) on Oct 20, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes for fun (@memes_gr8) on Sep 5, 2020 at 1:39am PDT

Every Time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not so desi browns (@notsodesibrowns) on Jul 13, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

Hahahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvi Kohli (@sheisurvamemes) on Jul 16, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Aao, Aao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Generation Official (@young_generation_in) on Jun 19, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

So Apt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simmi (@socialsiyappa) on May 16, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

DDLJ is one such movie which sure to be on the list of your favourite movies, especially if you are a 90s kid. While there are a few who never watched the film, but we are sure that they are very well acquainted with the dialogues and scenes too.

