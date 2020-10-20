New Delhi, October 20: In a unique form of creativity, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday shared a meme of late Bollywood veteran Amrish Puri with his photos from iconic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The meme shows how fake news should be prevented by verifying the messages first before forwarding it to others. By using Puri's meme on 25 years of the film's release, PIB shared the meme on Twitter and said 'Babuji' understands the menace of Fake News and the importance of Fact Check. The tweet further urged people to share WhatsApp forwards only after checking and verifying the facts. "Share WhatsApp forwards only after checking and verifying the facts or simply send us the snapshot/ URL of the questionable forward to +91 8799711259", the tweet added.

On this day 25 years ago, the iconic Bollywood blockbuster DDLJ was released. The film features Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan and the duo has set an evergreen example of classic Bollywood romance. The meme comes on a day when the iconic Bollywood blockbuster film completes 25 years of it’s release. DDLJ Completes 25 Years! Twitter India Launches Iconic Swiss Cowbell Emoji to Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Starrer Movie.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Babuji understands the menace of #FakeNews and the importance of #FactCheck. Share WhatsApp forwards only after checking and verifying the #Facts or simply send us the snapshot/ URL of the questionable forward to +91 8799711259. #PIBFactCheck #DDJL25 #25YearsOfDDLJ pic.twitter.com/zpZAWFpSR4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 20, 2020

Khan and Kajol changed their social media profile photos to their onscreen characters from DDLJ . Khan shared a video of DDLJ moments posted by Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh tweeted: "25 years! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj and Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special."

