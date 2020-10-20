If you are a die-hard fan of Bollywood movies, then Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has to be on your most-watched list. Okay, maybe you are not into romantic movies now, but while growing up, we all have at some point, dreamt of visiting the snow-capped scenic mountains of Switzerland or have surely tap our feet on Mere Khwabon Me Jo Aaye. The Shah Rukh Khan- Kajol starrer released exactly 25 years ago, and those who love the film, would not mind watching it again if it plays on TV today. On 20 October 1995, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge released and today just the initials DDLJ are enough to convey the joy one has for this movie or Raj and Simran's love story. And in 25 years down the line, there are some scenes and moments from this film that still stay with us. So what better way to celebrate this blockbuster film, than look back at these moments as DDLJ Turns 25?

Visiting Switzerland

The pandemic situation has put our travel plans on hold for don't know how many more months. But watching through the scenic beauty of Swiss mountains, we all dreamt of going there one day. Dancing around in the snow and what not. Some of you may have been there, done that, but it still remains on a wishlist for many post this film. DDLJ Turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Was Sceptical To Play A Romantic Hero.

M se Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna or Mere Khwabon Me Jo Aaye in Antakshari

The songs of the film still have a recall value in our favourite game of Antakshari. With every game starting with a song from letter M (remember, Shuru Kare Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Ma?) people started the game with singing songs from the film. Mere Khwabon Me Jo Aaye or Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna have started so many games.

Accepting Life's Disappointments With "Bade Bade Deshon Me..." Dialogue

How many times have you convinced yourself or someone else with, "Bade Bade Deshon Me Aisi Choti Choti Batein Hoti Rehti Hai, Senorita"? This dialogue became an anchor of support and made us understand that things are not always supposed to go our way and it is fine. The world is big, there will be enough opportunities.

You Have to 'Palat' to Your Loved One

If someone loves you, you have to turn back and look at them once after you bid goodbye, or don't you? As cliché as this scene may have been, the "Palat Palat" moment did make us smile back then. Today, we are in too much of a hurry to notice such things, right?

Feeding Pigeons With Aao Aao

Have you tried feeding pigeons? And have you said "Aao Aaao?" to them. If that's a negative then you don't love this movie enough. No pigeons probably come to you with those words but with Raj and Babuji trying it, you should try it too.

Enjoying Life With 'Jee Le Apni Zindagi'

Babuji (Amrish Puri) told Simran (Kajol) to live her life and the dialogue of "Jaa Simran Jaa, Jee Le Apni Zindagi" has become synonymous to us telling everyone to enjoy today. Whenever you do something nice for someone or somthing in their favour we often ask the Simran to live her life. 25 years down the line, Simran getting permission to choose Raj has become iconic with we getting to do our own thing.

These are just some of the things that have instant recall even if you have not watched the film in years now. Each one may have their favourite scenes from this film and can you believe it is 25 years since the release? We hope the above scenes/moments help you to relive your favourite ones from this hit film.

