Mumbai, May 16: After his wife's death, who had been in a coma for more than three decades, the grieving husband opened up about his suffering.

Originally from Riese Pio X in Italy, Miriam Visintin was sent to the San Bassiano hospital two months ago after having a pleural effusion, or an accumulation of fluid on the lungs. Angelo Farina waited over his wife as she passed away there. Medical Miracle: UAE Woman Wakes up From Coma after 27 years.

She suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and passed away as a result. However, Miriam had been asleep since her Fiat Panda collision with a pole at Casoni di Mussolente on Christmas Eve 1991 and was still unconscious when she was hospitalised.

Because of her irreversible brain damage, she had to be sent to the ‘La Madonnina’ residential facility for life-sustaining treatment. After that, she was brought to the Casa Sturm facility, where she stayed up until her most recent hospitalisation.

Her husband Angelo stayed by her side while she was unconscious and would go to the hospital at least once a day. A year before the incident, the couple had recently wed and lived in together.

I'm delighted for her since she is now at last in peace and paradise up there. I believe he has endured a great deal of pain. He told a Fanpage that they had just been together for a year and a half when tragedy hit.

We had a lot of initiatives, and we were young. She cherished kids dearly. She has endured much too much cruelty from fate. All of this was not fair to her. I keep repeating it and I will continue to say it in the future, he added. Uttar Pradesh: ‘Dead’ Man Now Slips Into Coma, Family Hopeful.

Riese’s funeral is scheduled to take place at Spineda di Riese Pio X Church, so the family can say their final goodbyes to Miriam there.

