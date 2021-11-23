Meerut, November 23: Srikesh Kumar, who had been kept in the mortuary freezer for more than seven hours after being presumed dead, has now slipped into coma. The 40-year-old has been admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) medical college in Meerut after his sister-in-law saw movement in his body and he was found to be alive after the doctors had declared him dead in Moradabad district hospital.

R.C. Gupta, Principal, LLRM medical college, said: "Srikesh Kumar has developed a blood clot in his head and he may require surgery in the future. The condition of the patient is still critical and he is on ventilator support. We have put him under conservative treatment at the moment as it is not safe to operate because of a bleeding disorder." Kumar's elder brother, Satyanand Gautam, a dentist, said: "We also do not want surgery at the moment because his body is still weak as a result of excessive blood loss. He has been given three units of blood so far. His vital organs are functioning normally at the moment and we are all praying for his recovery." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Found Alive After Being Kept in Mortuary Freezer for 7 Hours in Moradabad.

The family is yet to lodge a complaint against the district hospital staff for "negligence". Kumar, an electrician, was hit by a speeding motorbike following which he was taken to the district hospital on the night of November 18. The doctors had declared him dead. The following day, the hospital staff put the body in the freezer.

Nearly seven hours later, when a 'panchnama' or document signed by family members after identifying the body and agreeing to an autopsy was to be filed by the police, Kumar's sister-in-law Madhu Bala noticed that he was showing signs of movement. In a video that went viral, Bala can be heard saying: "He is not dead. How did this happen? Look, he wants to say something, he is breathing." Kumar was then taken to Meerut for treatment. Medical Negligence in Gujarat: Patient Dies After Doctor Removes Kidney Instead of Stone, Hospital Ordered To Pay Rs 11.23 Lakh Compensation.

His brother, Satyanand Gautam said: "When we call his name, he responds, which is a positive sign that shows that some part of his brain is still responding. The only problem is that he is having a high fever and there is always the risk of an external infection as the body's immunity is low. Therefore, heavy antibiotics are being given to him." Moradabad's chief medical superintendent, Dr Shiv Singh, had said that it could be a case of "suspended animation", where there is a temporary cessation of many vital organs without death, which could lead to extraordinary situations such as this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).