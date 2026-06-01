Did President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign Amid US-Iran War? Tehran Denies Reports

Claims circulating in international and opposition-linked media reports suggest that Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, submitted a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid growing tensions within the country's leadership during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The reports, first published by the London-based outlet Iran International, cited an unnamed official who claimed that Pezeshkian had complained about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) exercising increasing control over government affairs. According to the report, the president argued that he and other senior civilian officials had been excluded from key wartime decisions and that he was unable to effectively carry out his responsibilities under the current circumstances. Did Pentagon Warn Donald Trump Against Attacking Iran? US President Debunks Fake News.

Fact Check: Iran Denies Resignation Reports

Iranian authorities have strongly denied the reports, describing them as false and politically motivated. Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy of Communications and Information Dissemination of the President's Office, rejected claims that Pezeshkian had submitted a resignation letter and accused foreign media outlets of spreading misinformation.

‘As Long as I Have Life in My Body’: Masoud Pezeshkian

🇮🇷 Iranian President Pezeshkian: “As long as I have life in my body, I will continue. Either we manage the arena with power or we become martyrs." Source: Tasnim News pic.twitter.com/n42iIHwNsH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026

“The baseless and controversial statements of a fame-seeking young person about the positions of the President should not be taken seriously. The childish behaviours of a few misguided elements should not lead to the entrenchment of this false narrative that young people lack the capacity to play a role in governing the country. Iran is full of thoughtful young people who have not been given the opportunity for excellent management.”

He further described the reports as “rumour-mongering” and said: “The rumour-mongering by the disreputable foreign network is a continuation of previous ridiculous media games. They have published their own wishful thinking in place of reality.” Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

“President Pezeshkian will not retreat from serving the people, just as the Iranian nation will not step back from the path of solidarity and resistance. They will take their wish to shatter the unity of the Iranian nation to the grave.”

In a separate statement, Tabatabaei said the reports were fabrications designed to create confusion during a sensitive period and claimed they were intended to generate “security information” for foreign intelligence agencies including Mossad and the CIA. “Pezeshkian would not back down from serving the Iranian people,” Tabatabaei stated, reiterating the government's position of national “unity and solidarity.”

What Sparked the Resignation Rumours?

According to Iran International, an unnamed official close to the matter claimed that Pezeshkian's alleged resignation letter highlighted the growing influence of the IRGC over state institutions. The report said the president believed the military establishment had effectively taken over significant parts of the government and sidelined civilian leadership during the war.

The source also alleged that disagreements had emerged between Pezeshkian and senior IRGC leadership over the management of the conflict and its impact on the country's economy and public welfare.

The report further claimed that the administration had been excluded from diplomatic discussions with the United States and faced restrictions in implementing cabinet reforms, contributing to what sources described as a political and executive deadlock.

The resignation claims have drawn renewed attention to longstanding reports of friction between Iran's elected government and the IRGC, which wields significant political, military and economic influence within the Islamic Republic.

Opposition-linked reports have suggested that wartime conditions have further strengthened the military establishment's role in strategic decision-making. However, Iranian officials have consistently rejected suggestions that the civilian government has been sidelined.

Adding to the speculation, recent media reports citing US officials claimed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been operating from a secret location and communicating through a limited network of intermediaries due to security concerns. Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed those reports.

Iran Reaffirms Support for President

Iranian officials have continued to dismiss the resignation rumours as an attempt to undermine national unity. Elyas Hazrati, Head of the Government Information Council, wrote on X: "President #Pezeshkian is fully engaged with all his might in pursuing the affairs of the country and serving the people.

Elyas Hazrati Says Reports Claiming Resignation of Masoud Pezeshkian Are False

رئیس‌جمهور #پزشکیان با تمام توان مشغول پیگیری امور کشور و خدمت به مردم است برای چندمین بار در ماه‌های اخیر، برخی رسانه‌های خارجی و شبکه‌های همسو با آنها شایعه استعفای رئیس‌جمهور را مطرح کرده‌اند، شایعه‌ای که هیچ نسبتی با واقعیت ندارد و پیش از این نیز بارها تکذیب شده است. به نظر… — Elyas Hazrati (@elyashazrati) May 31, 2026

For the umpteenth time in recent months, some foreign media outlets and networks aligned with them have raised the rumor of the president's resignation, a rumor that bears no relation to reality and has been repeatedly denied in the past as well. It appears that the architects of these reports are more intent on sowing despair, discord, and division in national unity than on providing information, though they will, of course, fail in their efforts.

The people of #Iran have shown that, at critical junctures, setting aside differences in viewpoints, they stand together to safeguard national interests and the country's honor. The dream of fracturing this nation's unity and severing the bond between government and people will, just as in the past, remain unfulfilled."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elyas Hazrati). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Conclusion : The reports are false. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).