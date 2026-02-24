Did Pentagon Warn Donald Trump Against Attacking Iran? US President Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, February 24: Recent media reports suggested that senior Pentagon officials, including Joint Chiefs Chairman General Daniel Caine, cautioned US President Donald Trump about the risks of launching a major military operation against Iran. Axios reported that Caine was more careful in planning discussions compared with earlier operations and viewed a potential strike on Iran as carrying a higher risk of US casualties. The Wall Street Journal said similar concerns were raised during meetings at the Pentagon and National Security Council.

The Washington Post reported that Caine warned a large-scale operation could face hurdles due to low munitions stockpiles, depleted by US support for Ukraine and defence commitments to Israel. Notably, none of the reports said he opposed military action outright. Iran-US Tensions: Donald Trump Weighs Military Options Against Tehran as Diplomacy Enters ‘Last-Ditch’ Phase; China and Russia Reluctant to Offer Military Backing.

Donald Trump Denies Pentagon Warning on Iran Strike

Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine,… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) February 23, 2026

Trump dismissed the reports as false and misleading. In a Monday post on Truth Social, he wrote, “Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100 percent incorrect.” US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Donald Trump Considers Strategic Strikes While Abbas Araghchi Warns Tehran is ‘Ready for War’.

He further clarified his position, saying, “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.” Trump’s remarks directly countered claims that his top military adviser had warned against attacking Iran.

The president also emphasised Caine’s loyalty and readiness to act if ordered. “He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack,” Trump said. His statement comes as Washington continues negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program, while keeping military options on the table if talks fail.

