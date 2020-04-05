Diya Jalao Funny Memes Go Viral as India Gets Ready For #9Baje9Minutes Exercise of Lighting Diyas and Candlea to Fight Coronavirus Darkness

Diya Jalao memes (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is April, 5 2020 today and don't be surprised if tonight at 9 p.m. people you see your society lit up very similar to Diwali, sans the firecrackers. While the country braves a pandemic currently, PM Narendra Modi has given the citizens of India a unique morale-boosting exercise, the idea of which is show that we are in this fight against coronavirus together. Tonight aka April 5, people can switch off their lights and light a candle or a clay lamp or even mobile phone flashlight for 9 minutes to show solidarity and unanimity. All this while strictly following the rules of social distancing and self-quarantine. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, "On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony. Funny Memes and Jokes on 'India on April 5 at 9 PM' Flood Social Media as Netizens Excitedly Wait to Light Candles and Diyas After PM Modi's Video Message.

However, if you are any bit desi, you will know more than the event it is the social media celebration with memes that takes away the cake. Just like the taali bajao, thali bajao event, remember? Netizens reacted with funny references from movies, ads, dialogues, basically everything under the sun to bring out the humour, in a way to show support. Numerous posts under #9Baje9Minute, #DiyaJalao, #ModiVideoMessage are doing rounds on the internet ever since PM Modi addressed the nation. However, one age-old Bollywood song has beaten all the other memes! It is from a black and white movie that sings diya jalao, diya jalao from a 1943 movie, Tansen, sung by mastro K.L. Saigal. It is just hilarious. Check out for yourself:

Indians on 5th April 2020 @ 9p.m. for 9 minutes. Social Distancing is important. "Diya Jalao" is a song from the movie Tansen (1943) sung by mastro K.L. Saigal.#GoCoronaGo #DiyaJalao#9baje9minutes pic.twitter.com/IMeowK3RoY — FilmiFever (@FilmiFever) April 3, 2020

For those who were living under a rock, Janta Curfew aka March 22, when people excitedly participated in the Thaali Bajao campaign after PM Modi had called for a day-long Janta Curfew urging citizens to stay indoors. The idea was to honour all people of the essential services. However, the covidiots went overboard and instead of clapping or clinking utensils at 5 PM, went out and gathered, defying all social distancing measures laid down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. We urge you to show your support only by the way PM Modi has specifically asked you to. Do not step out of your house or break any rules.