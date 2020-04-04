Funny Memes and Jokes on 'India on April 5 at 9 PM' Flood Social Media as Netizens Excitedly Wait to Light Candles and Diyas After PM Modi's Video Message

Funny memes on PM Modi video message (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak reports in India, if there is one thing that's also buzzing on the internet right now, is PM Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off lights, and light candles and diyas on April 5, at 9 PM. On his video message to the nation yesterday, the Prime Minister asked people to express solidarity and beat the darkness caused by the pandemic, by switching off all lights, and lighting candles, diyas or torches instead. His announcement was followed by so many funny memes and reactions in anticipation of April 5, 9 PM. So much so that netizens were ready with a hashtag #9Baje9Minute. There are so many funny reactions to it, that it shows people are ready for participating in this too, after an enthusiastic response to the #ThaliBajao after Janata Curfew on March 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the nation first time yesterday after imposing the 21-day lockdown. In his previous appeal to observe Janata Curfew, he asked people to play utensils or clap to appreciate the workers of the essential services. People from different states responded in much excitement with pictures and videos of the same flooding social media timelines. With a second appeal, it is no surprise that citizens are once more ready to switch off their lights and pay solidarity. The excitement is pouring out in funny ways, with memes and jokes. 'Fake' NASA Satellite Images of India Shared Online Again Following PM Modi's Appeal to Switch Off Lights on April 5 at 9 PM.

Check Some Memes and Jokes on India on April 5 at 9 PM:

Need no Candles

Oh Yes!

Basically ghar ko dark mode mein rakho aur mobile ko light mode mein.#ModiVideoMessage — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 3, 2020

Karne Ka!

9 pm for 9 mins pic.twitter.com/xRfdkzcwC1 — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 3, 2020

Perfect

Ramayan Reference

Modi ji ask peoples to light candles and torch Me and my bois at 9 pm:#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/1QqwzsRKLU — The_Anurag (@Mr__maratha) April 3, 2020

Practising For The Task

Please don't disturb me..i'm practising for the sunday task... #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/C9XZPsJUUp — Maaro mujhe maaro (@AjayTha72347844) April 3, 2020

Hahaha!

Clearly, people are a little too excited to follow suit or at least spread laughter through it. Amid the grim situation everywhere about the rising number of COVID 19 patients in the country, we hope these funny memes and jokes help you to keep spreading some smiles.