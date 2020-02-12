Dolphins Found Shot And Stabbed Off Florida Coast, Officials Offer $20,000 Reward For Information on Offenders

Dolphins found dead off Florida coast (Photo Credits: @NOAAFish_SERO Twitter)

Two wild dolphins were found dead with bullet and stab wounds in Florida. The first was found last week off the coast of Naples with a bullet its face. Biologists from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the fish also had wounds from a sharp object. Meanwhile, the second dolphin was found with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach, 600 miles away by experts from the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge. Hong Kong's Ocean Theme Park To End Dolphin and Sea Lion Shows.

NOAA officials are seeking any information from the public about the offenders and are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for it that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in the case. Around 29 dolphins have been stranded with evidence of being shot by guns or arrows. Some have been impaled with objects like fishing spears in the southeastern United States since 2002. Rare Deep-Sea Dolphins Wash Up on Aussie Beach.

Dolphins Found Stabbed And Killed Off Florida Coast:

Since last year four such incidents have been recorded of which one was found dead with a fatal puncture wound to its head. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it was offering a reward 'for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction of the person or persons responsible' for the deaths. An NOAA spokesperson said, "You can prevent harm to wild dolphins by not feeding or attempting to feed them."

According to biologists, these cases arise as there is an increase in humans feeding wild dolphins making them friendly with human encounter. Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, hunting, killing or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited. Violations either civilly or criminally are punishable by upto $1,00,000 in fines and one year in jail.