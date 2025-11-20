Miami, November 20: A Miami man has been arrested for allegedly recording a sexual encounter with his girlfriend without her consent and later distributing the video in a group chat after the couple broke up, authorities said. Hernan Jose Castro, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday on charges of digital voyeurism dissemination and sexual cyberharassment, according to Miami-Dade jail records. An arrest report stated that Castro and the woman had been in a relationship for about a week while she was visiting Miami. After she left the city, the pair ended their relationship.

During that week, the two had engaged in sex, and following the breakup, a mutual friend informed the woman that Castro had uploaded a video of their intimate encounter to a group chat. The video was then sent to her. She told authorities she had no idea she was being recorded during the encounter and had not given Castro consent to film her or share the footage with anyone. Sex Recession in US, Weekly Sexual Activity Among Adults Drops From 55% in 1990 to 37% in 2024: Study.

The victim also shared a screenshot with investigators showing Castro allegedly telling a friend, “better not send it (video).. to anyone,” suggesting he was aware of the nature of the recording and its potential circulation. In-Office Sex: Study Shows 38% of Gen Z Find Appeal in Workplace Encounters, Employees Across Generations Want ‘Sex Days’ Instead of Sick Days.

When brought in for questioning, Castro initially denied the video existed and claimed the woman was upset about a screenshot. Detectives then showed him the clip, after which he falsely claimed it had been recorded on the victim’s own phone before retracting that statement, the report said.

Castro was booked into jail and appeared before a judge on Wednesday. He was granted a USD 5,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim as the investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBCMiami), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).