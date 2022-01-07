7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Payable to Central Government Employees Put in Abeyance? Here is a Fact Check

Amid a rising threat of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India fraudsters and scammers have once again come out of their shell with fake news and information. They have been taking advantage of the vulnerable position the citizens of the country are in. In one such recent incident, A letter has been circulating on social media regarding the government's decision to postpone the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief to the pensioners. The news had surfaced online a day back, and the government had rejected the fake claim within hours. Fact Check: Pakistan MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain Dancing to Bollywood Song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' In Viral Video?; Here's Truth

What Was the Fake Claim About DA Abeyance?

The viral fake letter that is being circulated online says, "in view of increasing cases of Omicron, it has been decided that Dearness Allowance payable to Central government employees and Dearness Relief payable to Central government pensioners at current rates are to be kept in abeyance so as to deal with any unprecedented situation."

“These orders shall be applicable to all Central government employees and Central Government pensioners. The finance department of all ministries is hereby directed to control additional expenditure as justifiable," the letter added.

PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News

Calling the order fake, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India informed that no such order has been issued by the Finance Ministry. The government also share a picture of the hoax order with a fake stamp.

A #Fake order issued in the name of the Ministry of Finance claiming that the 'Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief payable to Central Govt employees and pensioners will be kept in abeyance' is in circulation.#PIBFactCheck ▶️No such order has been issued by the @FinMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/DnZ4IY91FF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 3, 2022

Dearness allowance is generally increased twice a year, in January and July, and all employees are going by this trend to anticipate the hike.

The Dearness Allowance is likely to be hiked in January 2022, if the government keeps up the trend and if existing reports are to be believed. This will affect over 33 lakh central government employees, who are waiting to get a hike in their salaries.

LatestLY advices its readers not to spread any news or post without verifying it, and should visit official websites for correct information.

