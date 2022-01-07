Fact Check: Pakistan MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain Dancing to Bollywood Song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' In Viral Video?; Here's Truth

Mumbai, January 7: With the increase in popularity of social media, several fake news are spreading like wildfire. Recently, a video of a Pakistani man dancing on Bollywood movie song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” is going viral. Social media users claimed that the man in the video is Amir Liaquat, a Pakistani National Assembly Member of Imran Khan’s party. However, the claim is false. Fact Check: Did Betty White Say She Got Her COVID-19 Booster Days Before She Died? Quote Going Viral Is Fake.

Several Indian media houses also fell prey to this fake news. The media houses claimed that Pakistani fans got angry with Hussain for dancing to the Indian song. Hussain is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. However, the man in the video is a choreographer named Shoaib Shakoor. Notably, journalist Aman Mallik was among the people who shared the video with the false claim. However, later, he accepted his mistake. Tejas Express From Mumbai To Goa Decorated With Lights On Occasion Of Christmas? Old Video From England Goes Viral With False Claim.

Video being Shared With False Claim:

Pakistan member of parliament, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/9XJPalb8zL — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) January 6, 2022

Shakoor shared the video on his official Instagram handle. Notably, the video was first shared online on Facebook three days ago by HS Studio. Soon it became viral. According to a report published in NDTV, on Twitter, the video was viewed over 2.5 lakh times.

Here Is The Truth:

His name is Shoaib and he’s a choreographer, in case any one wants to hire him for their wedding — Safia • صفیہ • सफीयह (@_safiamahmood) January 6, 2022

The song “Tip Tip Barsa Pani" from the film Sooryavanshi is a recreated version from the hit movie Mohra that had featured Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar. It was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

