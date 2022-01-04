A viral Facebook post claiming to "uncover" the truth behind middle finger insult and origins of the word "fuck-you" is rather rich on imagination but falls flat when it comes to the truth behind the claims. The battle story mentioned in the post reads more like a cock and bull story rather than enlightening the readers on the complex topic of the origins of the word "fuck".

The post is also wrong about the origins of the word “fuck”. Its etymology and earliest use are unclear. This is possibly because writing the rude word down has always been taboo, keeping it out of written records. But we found no evidence it’s a corrupted form of “pluck yew”. — Africa Check (@AfricaCheck) December 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)