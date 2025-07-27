Did Ben Stokes Refuse to Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Ends in Draw? Check Truth behind Viral Claim

Did England captain Ben Stokes refuse to shake hands with Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the fourth Test between the two countries ended in a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester? Many social media users have shared a viral video where Ben Stokes didn't shake hands with the veteran all-rounder. The video is quickly going viral on social media. In this article, we shall explore the truth about the viral incident of Ben Stokes refusing to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja after the Manchester Test. Jasprit Bumrah Concedes 100 Runs in An Innings For the First Time in Test Cricket, Registers Unwanted Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Talking about the match, a stellar batting performance from the visitors in the second innings guided them to secure a draw in the fourth match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Indian cricket team batted for more than five sessions to pull off a miracle in Manchester. At the end of the final session on Day 5, they were at 425/4, with Ravindra Jadeja 107* and Washington Sundar 101*. The duo stitched a mammoth 203-run stand for the fifth wicket. Meanwhile, here are some of the viral claims made by the social media users of Stokes refusing to shake hands with Jadeja after the fourth Test ended in a draw.

Ben Stokes refused to shake hands with Washington Sundar & Ravindra Jadeja.. Because they destroyed his dream? Sportsmanship anyone? pic.twitter.com/wOj2l9ylBR — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) July 27, 2025

Ben Stokes did not shake hand with Ravindra Jadeja & Washington Sundar !! Shameful, Shameless And they lecture world on Spirit of Cricket👎👎@englandcricket@benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/2nKiPFhm6w — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) July 27, 2025

Ben Stokes refused to shake hands with Heroes of the match Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. What Kind of sportsmanship is this ? Why do all cricket teams expect sportsmanship from only Indian players ? Ben Stokes is Ben stokes for a reason 🤡 pic.twitter.com/38BfRVL21H — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) July 27, 2025

This is how they react… Ben Stokes couldn’t handle a little rejection. India said “no” to his draw offer, and he had a full-blown ego meltdown. Skipped the handshake with Jadeja…he was that hurt! Come on, Ben… don’t be salty, be sporty. pic.twitter.com/qlycBloGjO — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 27, 2025

This is a misleading video where users have claimed that England captain Ben Stokes refused to shake hands with veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the fourth Test ended in a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester. In fact, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes shook hands with each other first after the Manchester Test was drawn. Shubman Gill Overtakes Virat Kohli To Register Best SENA Tour by Indian, on Cusp of Joining Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar in Elite List.

No he didn’t refuse. In fact he was the first one to shake hands with both of them🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZCvlGTcPvb — Amey (@itzamey19) July 27, 2025

Washington Sundar's maiden Test ton and it's a draw at Old Trafford. Monstrous effort. pic.twitter.com/1wh6FYxnDc — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 27, 2025

After the fourth Test between India and England is drawn, the Three Lions are still leading the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-1. The fifth Test match between the two countries will be played at the Oval, starting July 31.

Claim : Social media users claimed that Ben Stokes refused to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja after IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 ended in a draw. Conclusion : Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes shook hands with each other first after the Manchester Test was drawn. Full of Trash Clean

