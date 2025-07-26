Jasprit Bumrah has been a mainstay of the Indian bowling attack, specially in Test cricket since the last seven years. In overseas conditions, he has been their go to man. But lately, his body has not supported him as much as he would have wanted to and during the India vs England fourth Test 2025, he struggled to bowl long spells. Despite getting two wickets, he conceded 100 runs in Tests for the first time in his Test career. The previous worst spell was at the MCG in Australia where he registered a spell of 99/4. Jasprit Bumrah Pace Drop: Here's Stats Showing Decline in Star Indian Pacer's Bowling Speed During Day 3 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Manchester.

Jasprit Bumrah Concedes 100 Runs in An Innings For the First Time in Test Cricket

For the first time in his Test career, Bumrah has conceded 100 runs in an innings. (Prev worst- 4/99 at MCG 2024)#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/x3gaqJcAmV — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)