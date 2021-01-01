New Delhi, January 1: Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announcement the much awaited commencement date of CBSE Board Examinations 2021 for classes 10th and 12th, on Thursday. Soon after the announcement regarding the Board Examination 2021 was made, a fake date sheet for Class 12th & 10th examinations began circulating on the social media platforms. Salaries of Govt Employees to Be Reduced From 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

It contains detailed exam schedule for both the classes and is being widely circulated all over the net. However, following the fact check done by the PIB it has been found that the viral date sheet to be fake. No official announcement has been made in this regard. Only the commencement and conclusion dates of the exams had been announced. The detailed date sheet has not be yet given by the authorities. RBI Has Directed Banks to Print ‘Gita Saar’ on Last Page of the Passbook of All Account Holders? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post.

Read the Tweet Here:

A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ez2LNmkkrZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2021

The students are advised to be careful about the fake date sheet. They should wait for the official announcement in this regard. As per the announced made yesterday by Education minister, the exams are set to begin on May 4 and swill conclude on June 10. The results is expected to be out by July 15.

