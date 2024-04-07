New Delhi, April 7: The first total solar eclipse of 2024, also known as Surya Grahan, is set to occur on Monday, April 8. This celestial event comes two weeks after the year’s first lunar eclipse, which took place on March 25, 2024. As the Moon passes in front of the Sun, it casts a shadow on Earth that can either partially or completely block the Sun’s light.

However, amidst the anticipation of this natural spectacle, a hoax WhatsApp message has been circulating, causing unnecessary panic among the public. The viral message falsely claims that cosmic rays will pass very close to Earth, advising people to switch off their mobile phones at midnight. Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Know Interesting Facts About the Unique Total Solar Eclipse Visible in North America This Year.

The hoax message reads as follows: “Tonight at 12:30 to 03:30 make sure to turn off the phone, cellular, tablet, etc… and put away from your body. Singapore television announced the news. Please tell your family and friends. Tonight, 12:30 to 3:30 for our planet will be very high radiation. Cosmic rays will pass close to Earth. So please turn off your cell phone. Do not leave your device close to your body, it can cause you terrible damage. Check Google and NASA BBC News. Send this message to all the people who matter to you.” Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible in India? Here's All You Need To Know About the Upcoming Celestial Event.

This message, which falsely uses the names of reputable organizations like NASA and BBC to assert its authenticity, is circulated during every eclipse, be it solar or lunar.

We would like to clarify that this message is a hoax. There are no cosmic rays that will be passed by the Moon or Sun, which is also visible in the sky tonight. Earth has a robust atmospheric layer that protects us from many harmful radiations, including those from the Sun.

Despite considerable advancements in science and technology, it is sad to see such messages being forwarded repeatedly. We urge everyone to be alert citizens and not fall prey to these fake news. Instead, we should enjoy the view of the solar eclipse as it takes place.

