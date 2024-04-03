There is a picture going viral on social media where you can see actress Scarlett Johansson sitting on a rickshaw on what appears to be a Delhi road. Of course, it caught our attention; it seemed far-fetched after a popular Hollywood actress landed in India for a trip and did not make it to the headlines of entertainment portals. Scarlett Johansson is quite popular in India, especially for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An acclaimed actress and a much-loved diva, Johansson's arrival in the country should have created much of a flutter. Jurassic World: Scarlett Johansson in Talks To Lead Universal’s Next Dinosaur Movie; Gareth Edwards Directorial To Release on July 2, 2025.

Sadly, the truth is not exciting enough. The picture below is a morphed photo in which the actress' face is imposed on another person's face. It looks like April Fools' Day is gone, but some people are still in the mood to pull pranks on unassuming netizens.

Check Out the Viral Fake Picture Here:

Scarlett Johansson is in Delhi ? 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/62N05YGvH8 — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) April 3, 2024

The real picture belongs to a travel Instagrammer and backpacker with the Insta handle @nilgulyoruk. She posted a few pictures of her trip to Delhi on Insta, and one of those pictures is exactly the one as above, except with the face swap done. Old Video of Woman Disappearing Behind Scarlett Johansson on Red Carpet Goes Viral Again; Mystery Solved! Here’s What Actually Happened.

Check Her Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Semtkızı 🦅Weltreise🌍Backpacker 🎒 (@nilgulyoruk)

So it might be heartbreaking for her Indian fans, but sorry to disappoint you, peeps; ScarJo isn't in India. Yet. Also, when such pictures go viral, always check them through verified sources or even a Google Reverse Image Search, and you might not fall for such hoaxes.

