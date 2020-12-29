Salaries of Govt Employees to Be Reduced From 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, December 29: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that as several changes have been made in the labour laws by the government, the salary of all the government employees will be reduced from 2021. The fake and misleading news report that is widely circulated on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter claims that the Modi government has planned to cut the salaries of the government employees in a graded manner.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the government has not issued any such order. It said that all the claims made in the news article are fake and completely baseless. Giving a clarification on the fake news, the PIB said that the Wages Bill, 2019 is not applicable for Central and State government employees. Central Government Employees to Face Salary Cut? Finance Ministry, Jitendra Singh Term Report Suggesting Pay Deduction Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

एक न्यूज़ आर्टिकल में दावा किया जा रहा है कि श्रम क़ानून में बदलाव होने के कारण अगले वर्ष से सरकारी कर्मचारियों का वेतन कम हो जाएगा। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। वेतन विधेयक, 2019 केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों के कर्मचारियों पर लागू नहीं होगा। pic.twitter.com/Et2tI62mMb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 28, 2020

In India, fake news have been spreading on social media like wildfire ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. To curb the spread of misinformation, the government had advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : In a news article, it is being claimed that due to changes in labour laws, the salary of government employees will be reduced from 2021. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake. The Wages Bill, 2019 will not apply to employees of Central and State Governments. Full of Trash Clean

