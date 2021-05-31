COVID-19 Vaccine Makes Vaccinated Arm Generate Electricity? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video

New Delhi, May 31: A video claiming that after a person is administered with the COVID-19 vaccination, his vaccinated arm generates electricity, is going being widely circulated and shared on various social media platforms. In the viral video, a man is seen using a light bulb to demonstrates his claim that the vaccinated portion of his arm is generating electricity. The video is doing rounds of social media. COVID-19 Vaccine Turning Patients into Zombies? Fact-Check Proves Viral Image is Morphed.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shown that the claim being made is the viral video is fake. PIB further clarifies that the COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe. It has also asked people to not believe in such false information, and do get vaccinated. COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Infertility in Men and Women? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

Since the commencement of coronavirus vaccination drive, several false information and misleading claims are being widely shared and circulated on the social media platforms. Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the general public against such fake claims. People are advised to rely only on the verified sources and relevant authorities for any information.

