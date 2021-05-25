COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Infertility in Men and Women? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message

New Delhi, May 25: Fake news on social media is now a matter of concern for people and also the government. At a time when the country is battling the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake news regarding the spread and treatment of coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccination are being widely circulated on social media platforms. In the latest such case, a fake message regarding the COVID-19 vaccination is going viral on social media claiming that taking the vaccine jab causes infertility in women and men.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the COVID-19 vaccines that are being administered to people in India are completely safe. Issuing a clarification, the PIB fact check further added saying that the claims made are completely fake and baseless and stated that there is no scientific evidence that supports the misleading claim that the vaccines can cause infertility in men and women. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Can Be Done on VaccinRegis App? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, several fake news are doing rounds on social media platforms about COVID-19, its treatment and vaccination. Time and again, the government has asked people not to believe in fake news and should verify the news before sharing it. People have been advised to visit the official websites of government departments for any information and announcement.

Claim : COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility in women and men. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check states that the claim is fake and the vaccines administered on people are completely safe. Full of Trash Clean

