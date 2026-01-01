Did a Monkey Save a Rabbit From a Komodo Dragon? Viral Video Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, January 1: A dramatic video circulating widely on social media platforms claims to show a rare and heartwarming wildlife rescue. The clip appears to capture a rabbit sitting with its litter when a Komodo dragon suddenly emerges and snatches the rabbit away. Moments later, a monkey is seen intervening, chasing the Komodo dragon, rescuing the rabbit from its jaws, and returning it safely to the spot where the litter is waiting. The emotional sequence has left many social media users amazed, with several believing the incident to be real and praising the monkey’s “heroic” act. The video has been shared thousands of times, often with captions describing it as a miraculous example of animal compassion and cross-species bravery.

Monkey Saves Rabbit From Komodo Dragon in Viral Video

Monkey saves baby rabbit & its mother. pic.twitter.com/J3PPhHt4Ay — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) December 31, 2025

Fact Check: The Viral Rescue Video Is Not Real

A closer examination of the viral clip reveals that the video is AI-generated and not a genuine wildlife incident. Several visual inconsistencies point clearly toward artificial creation rather than real footage.

Firstly, the number of baby rabbits visibly decreases and then increases again as the video progresses, an impossible biological occurrence within a continuous scene. Such inconsistencies are a common hallmark of AI-generated visuals. Mermaid Spotted in Mumbai Recently? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated Video.

Secondly, experts and keen-eyed viewers have noticed unnatural movements in the animals. The motion of the monkey, rabbit, and Komodo dragon lacks the fluid, physics-based realism seen in authentic wildlife videos. Their interactions appear overly smooth and at times mechanically abrupt. Did a Tiger Attack Bikers Inside the Forest? Viral Video Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Lighting and Environmental Errors Raise Red Flags

Another major giveaway is the inconsistent lighting and shadow behaviour. The direction and intensity of light shift unnaturally between frames, which does not align with outdoor natural conditions. Additionally, textures on the animals’ bodies and the surrounding environment appear digitally rendered rather than organic.

While the video tells a compelling and emotional story, it is not based on reality. The viral clip is a product of artificial intelligence and digital manipulation. Viewers are advised to remain cautious and verify sensational wildlife content before believing or sharing it, as AI-generated videos are becoming increasingly realistic and widespread on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The viral video shows a monkey bravely saving a rabbit from a Komodo dragon and returning it safely to its litter. Conclusion : The video is AI-generated. Inconsistencies like changing numbers of baby rabbits, unnatural movements, and faulty lighting prove the clip is not real. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).