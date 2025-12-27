Mermaid Spotted in Mumbai Recently? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, December 27: Was a mermaid spotted in Mumbai recently? A video going viral on social media claims the sighting of a mermaid in Mumbai. As per the viral post, the mermaid was spotted in Mumbai off Carter Road in Bandra. "Mermaid spotted in Mumbai," the caption of the viral clip read. The widely circulated video has garnered over 80,000 views since being shared online.

The viral clip shows a mermaid being washed ashore at Carter Road in Bandra. The video was shared with horror music playing in the background as the clip shows the mermaid staring into the camera. The video also shows the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in the background. While the viral video of a mermaid spotted in Mumbai appears to be true, scroll below to know if the clip is real or fake. Was a 91-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Trying to Steal Medicine for Her Husband? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

Is Viral Video of 'Mermaid Spotted in Mumbai' Real? Fact Check Reveals Clip Is AI-Generated

A fact check revealed that the video of a mermaid being spotted in Mumbai is an AI-generated clip (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the viral clip claiming a mermaid was spotted in Mumbai recently revealed that the video was made using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The viral clip was uploaded on the photo and video sharing platform by a person named Rahul Nanda. As per the Instagram page's bio, Nanda is an AI filmmaker and VFX artist who makes AI reels. So far, his AI-generated reels have garnered over two billion views.

In his bio, Nanda clearly mentioned that he uses Imagine Art to make his AI reels. More importantly, there have been no credible news reports or official confirmation by Mumbai Police confirming that a mermaid was spotted in the city. A closer look at the viral reel shows the content displaying an "AI" label, thereby confirming that the content is AI-generated. Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

A close look at Rahul Nanda's profile revealed that he makes AI videos on topics such as animal attacks, accidents, among others. The mermaid spotting video was shared by the AI filmmaker last month as well. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a mermaid being spotted in Mumbai is an AI-generated clip and not real, as it is being claimed. It is not clear if the viral reel was made to mislead people and spread fake news or for fun.

