Did a Tiger Attack Bikers Inside the Forest? Viral Video Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, December 14: A social media video, seemingly captured in a forest, depicting a tiger attacking bikers, was recently shared online with the claim that it showed a real incident. The video allegedly captured the tiger pouncing on the bikers as they crossed the animal.

The 10-second video has received over 2.3 million views and 1.6 thousand likes. It shows a tiger lying casually on a road in the middle of the forest as two people pass by the animal on a bike. However, the moment when the bikers come near the tiger, it jumps and attacks the duo on the bike as they fall to the road. Did a Tiger Attack a Man Taking Photos Inside the Forest? Viral Video Claiming Tiger Attack Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Viral Video Showing Tiger Attacking Bikers Is AI-Generated

However, the viral video has been confirmed to be AI‑generated and not a video of a real event, according to independent analysis and verification by multiple digital tools. Experts point to visual anomalies and inconsistencies in lighting and motion that are characteristic of synthetic media, and there are no credible reports or eyewitness accounts corroborating the incident depicted in the clip. Did a Tiger Attack and Take a Man Away Near Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media claiming to show a tiger attacking a man at Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra. In the clip, the man is seen sitting outside when a tiger suddenly appears, attacks and drags him away. However, the claim turned out to be false as the viral video was created using artificial intelligence (AI).

