Did Iran Shoot Down a US F-15? Central Command Debunks Rumours Going Viral on Social Media

US said that no American fighter aircraft were shot down by Iran (Photo Credits: X/@24_70xu)

Mumbai, March 22: United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has officially denied claims made by Iranian state-affiliated media and social media users suggesting that an American F-15 Eagle fighter jet (US F-15) was shot down over Iranian territory. In a clarification issued via X (formerly Twitter) late Sunday, March 22, CENTCOM said it labelled the rumours as "false". The US Central Command further confirmed that all American aircraft operating in the region remain accounted for.

CENTCOM Issues Formal Clarification

The denial follows a series of reports circulating on social media and Iranian news outlets claiming that air defense systems in southeastern Iran had intercepted and destroyed a US combat aircraft, an F-15. The rumours gained traction amid heightened regional tensions following Saturday's reported incidents near nuclear facilities in both Iran and Israel. Iran Threatens To Close Strait of Hormuz and Hit Power Plants After Donald Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum.

No US Fighter Aircraft Have Been Shot Down by Iran, Says America

🚫 FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran. ✅ TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. pic.twitter.com/GzwyY2WktC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 22, 2026

A video shared by an X user allegedly shows an F-15 fighter jet being shot down by Iranian air defense systems near Hormuz Island. "One more gone", the post read. However, in a social media statement, CENTCOM sought to stabilise the narrative, stating: US forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran."

Context of the Misinformation

The claims of a downed jet emerged shortly after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported high-alert status for its air defense units. The timing coincided with international concerns regarding strikes near the Natanz enrichment complex and the Israeli city of Dimona. Military analysts suggest that the spread of such reports often serves as a "fog of war" tactic during periods of high kinetic activity. By asserting a successful shootdown, regional actors often attempt to project defensive strength or deter further aerial incursions.

Operational Status of America's F-15 Fleet

The F-15 remains a cornerstone of U.S. air superiority in the Middle East, frequently used for both defensive patrols and precision strikes. CENTCOM officials emphasised that flight operations are continuing as planned across the region to ensure the safety of international shipping lanes and to support regional partners. While the US maintains a significant aerial presence, officials reiterated that their current posture is focused on de-escalation rather than offensive engagement within Iranian borders. Will Nuclear Weapon Be Used in Israel Iran War? Netizens Worry After New Threat by US President Donald Trump.

Monitoring Regional Stability, Says IAEA and WHO

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have also been monitoring the region closely this weekend. While no radiation leaks were detected following the earlier strikes, the psychological impact of the conflict has led to a surge in unverified reports across digital platforms. US officials have urged the public and international media to rely on verified government communications to avoid the spread of misinformation that could further inflame the current "perilous stage" of the conflict.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of US Central Command). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The Iranian regime recently shot down a US F-15 over Iran. Conclusion : The US Central Command said that the the alleged claim is false. It clarified that no fighter aircraft of America was shot down by Iran.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).