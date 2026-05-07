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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her second child, becoming the first person to give birth while serving in the role. Leavitt shared the news on Thursday, May 7, through a post on Instagram and X alongside a photograph of her holding her newborn daughter.

“On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” Leavitt wrote. The 28-year-old press secretary said her daughter is “perfect and healthy” and added that her son Nicholas, known as “Niko,” is “adjusting to life with his new baby sister.” “We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” she wrote. White House To Witness Baby Boom, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Departs for Maternity Leave.

Karoline Leavitt Gives Birth to Baby Girl

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕 She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

First White House Press Secretary to Give Birth While Serving

Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history and one of eight women to hold the position. She previously gave birth to her first child during the 2024 presidential campaign. Her latest announcement marks the first known instance of a sitting White House press secretary giving birth while actively serving in office.

Final Briefing Before Maternity Leave

Leavitt’s last White House press briefing took place on April 27, shortly after the alleged attempted assassination of President Donald Trump and other officials during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner events.

During a briefing last Monday, she explained why she chose to address reporters despite preparing for maternity leave. “I thought it was prudent” to brief reporters following the dinner, she said. “I hope and pray that this is the last time I speak to you for some time until after my maternity leave,” she joked at the conclusion of the briefing. Did Karoline Leavitt Foreshadow White House Dinner Shooting? Video of ‘Shots Will Be Fired’ Remark Goes Viral.

In her absence, Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted the White House briefing on Tuesday.

Leavitt’s daughter’s name also drew attention following comments by mentalist Oz Pearlman, who had been scheduled to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Pearlman later told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that he had predicted the baby’s name shortly before the shooting incident outside the ballroom. “I believe the name was Vivian,” he said.

Leavitt’s announcement comes as Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are also expecting a child in July. The baby will be their fourth child. Leavitt has remained a prominent public face of the administration since assuming the press secretary role, regularly leading White House media briefings while balancing family responsibilities and public duties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Karoline Leavitt). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).