January 20, 2026: It is just the start of 2026, and Indian cyberspace is currently under siege from a coordinated series of phishing campaigns that masquerade as leaked viral videos. While some scams focused on international names like "Marry" or "Fatima Jatoi," the latest wave has hyper-localised its strategy.

We have recently identified three distinct, major trends, "Mumbai Suresh," the "12 Minute 46 Second" video, and the dramatic "Sir Sir Please" MMS, that are dominating Google Trends and Telegram channels. While they appear to be separate scandals, they share a common, malicious goal: tricking users into downloading dangerous files using fake links.

The 'Mumbai Suresh' Leak (The Local Trap)

The first trend exploits the "neighbourhood gossip" psychology. Posts circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp claim that a local Mumbai resident named "Suresh" has been caught in a compromising position with an older woman (aunty).

By using a common Indian name and a specific city, scammers make the "leak" feel authentic and close to home. The Scam: There is no "Suresh." The name is a placeholder used by bot networks to generate curiosity among Mumbai-based users. Clicking the link often redirects to illegal betting apps or "cam girl" dating sites that require credit card details.

The '12 Minute 46 Second' Video (The SEO Trap)

The second trend relies entirely on a specific, odd timestamp: 12:46. This is not random. Cyber-fraud syndicates use unique, odd timestamps to dominate Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). Legitimate news outlets rarely use such specific keywords in their headlines, and are easier to trap users. ‘12:46 Minutes’ and ‘9 Minute 44 Second’ Viral Video MMS Leak Real or Fake?

Scammers know that users searching for generic terms like "viral video" get mixed results. By promoting a very specific duration, they trick users into searching for "12 minute 46 second viral video link." The Scam: This is a classic "SEO Poisoning" attack. Hackers have created thousands of fake web pages that rank for this specific time-code. When users visit these sites, they are told they need to "update their video player" to watch the clip. This update is actually a Trojan horse virus designed to steal banking passwords.

The 'Sir Sir Please' MMS (The Audio Trap)

The third and perhaps most viral trend is audio-driven. It features a blurry video thumbnail overlaid with the sound of a girl crying and begging, saying "Sir, sir, please" (often implying she is in a compromising position with an older man).

The dramatic audio creates an immediate emotional response and a sense of urgency. Users want to know who is begging and why. The Scam: The audio is recycled from older, unrelated videos (often staged skits or old news footage). The "full video" links promised in the comments lead to phishing pages that mimic Instagram or Facebook login screens to hijack user accounts.

The Common Thread: 'Link in Bio' Fraud

Despite their different "flavors," all three trends lead to the same dark corners of the web. Experts warn that these campaigns are likely run by the same cross-border cyber-syndicates.

The Payal Gaming Playbook: How to Fight Back Against these Cyber Criminals

While these scams rely on fear and shame, the recent case of Payal Gaming offers a roadmap for defeating them. In late 2025, Payal Dhare was targeted by a vicious deepfake campaign, often linked to the notorious "19-minute, 34-second" viral video rumours. Instead of ignoring the harassment or succumbing to the pressure, she took decisive action. How Payal Gaming 19 minutes 34 seconds Viral Video Leak Culprits Were Caught.

Deepfakes aren’t memes anymore. They’re a cyber threat: Learn from Payal Gaming:

Reporting, Not Hiding: Payal immediately filed a formal complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber Police, publicly calling out the video as an AI-generated fake intended to damage her reputation.

Payal immediately filed a formal complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber Police, publicly calling out the video as an AI-generated fake intended to damage her reputation. Swift Police Action: Following her complaint, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell launched an investigation. Reports confirm that the authorities successfully tracked down and arrested the culprits responsible for circulating the fake clips, sending a strong warning to those who create and share such content.

Following her complaint, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell launched an investigation. Reports confirm that the authorities successfully tracked down and arrested the culprits responsible for circulating the fake clips, sending a strong warning to those who create and share such content. The Ultimate Comeback: Proving that online hoaxes cannot derail a genuine career, Payal recently broke the internet again, this time on her own terms. On January 8, 2026, she released a collaboration video with global YouTube superstar MrBeast, which instantly went viral and silenced the trolls. The Payal Gaming Comeback: From the 19-Minute MMS Video Hoax to Collaborating with MrBeast.

What Users Must Do

The "Mumbai Suresh" and "12:46" trends are designed to make you panic or click out of curiosity. Follow the "Payal Gaming Model" instead:

If a link promises a "full leaked video," it is a trap. Report It: Use the "Report" function on Telegram and X. If you are a victim, contact the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (1930).

Use the "Report" function on Telegram and X. If you are a victim, contact the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (1930). Verify: Remember that high-profile "leaks" are often AI-generated deepfakes. As Payal stated in her rebuttal, "This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanising".

The "Mumbai Suresh," "12:46," and "Sir Sir Please" videos are not real leaks. There are many different "bait" tactics used by cybercriminals to target Indian users. Avoid searching for these terms to protect your digital identity.

