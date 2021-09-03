Did Ratan Tata Call for Linking of Liquor Sale With Aadhaar Card? Here's the Truth Behind Fake Quote Going Viral

Mumbai, September 3: A quote wrongly attributed to Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has been going viral on social media platforms. The widely-circulated quote suggests that Ratan Tata had called for linking of liquor sale with Aadhaar card, saying those who purchase alcohol should not get any subsidy on food. Tata today clarified that those are not his words and the quote has been wrongly attributed to him. Ratan Tata Dismisses Fake News of Purchasing 50 Percent Stake in Mumbai Teenager's Startup 'Generic Aadhar'.

According to a screenshot shared by Ratan Tata on his Instagram Stories, the quote read: "Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol (sic)." He flagged the quote as fake.

"This was not said by me. Thank you," the 83-year-old industrialist wrote while sharing the screenshot. There was also a GIF with the words "Fake News". This is not the first time a quote has been wrongly attributed to Rata Tata. Social media is flooded with quotes on a variety of subjects wrongly attributed to him. Time and again, he had to flag such fake quotes.

Ratan Tata Flags Fake Quote:

Ratan Tata flags fake quote (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last year, Tata had to clarify when a quote dismissing experts who had predicted economic downfall due to coronavirus pandemic went viral with his name. Asserting that the quote was wrongly attributed to him, he had then urged people to verify posts that they receive on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Fact check

Claim : Ratan Tata called for linking of liquor sale with Aadhaar card. Conclusion : This is fake news. The quote is wrongly attributed to Ratan Tata. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).