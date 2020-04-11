Ratan Tata Dismisses Fake Viral WhatsApp Post on Impact of Coronavirus on Indian Economy Attributed to Him, Says Not His Views

Viral WhatsApp post wrongly attributed to Ratan Tata (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

New Delhi, April 11: Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Saturday dismissed views on coronavirus and the Indian economy that are attributed to him and going viral on social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp. In a tweet, Ratan Tata clarified he has not said or written anything on the Indian economy in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He urged people to verify posts that they receive on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

The viral post claims Ratan Tata has rejected experts' view that the economy will be hit by the coronavirus outbreak. "Experts are predicting huge down fall of Economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts (sic)," read the post going viral in the name of Ratan Tata. The post further cited examples when "experts" were proved wrong. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

"If experts were to be believed, after the total destruction in 2nd World War Japan had NO future. BUT the same Japan in just 3 decades or so, made US cry at the market place. If the experts were to be believed, Israel should have been wiped out from the world map by the Arabs, but the fact is different (sic)," the post attributed to Ratan Tata further claimed. At last, it portrayed that Ratan Tata is of the view that the economy will bounce back.

"The corona crisis is no different. I do not have any doubt that, We will defeat the Corona hands down and The Indian Economy will bounce back in a great manner," read the post. Soon after the post and picture of the post went viral on social media platforms, Ratan Tata issued a clarification that these were not his views.

"This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care," he tweeted.

Ratan Tata's Clarification:

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

A deluge of fake news and misinformation has erupted on social media platforms with many falling for false claims around the coronavirus outbreak. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - - or visit .

