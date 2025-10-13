Fact Check: Did Bangladesh Women's Cricketers Play In A Burqa During the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India? Here's the Truth About Viral Pic

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is currently being played in India and Sri Lanka. Eight countries are participating for the ultimate glory in women's cricket. Defending champions Australia are favourites again while hosts India, England and South Africa are also strong contenders to take the title. The tournament has been highly competitive so far with teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan also giving their best and create upsets. While Australia and England have come off the blocks quick, India has stumbled with consecutive losses against South Africa and Australia. New Zealand are also eyeing to make their way to the top four and the competition is getting more intense as time progresses. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rabeya Khan Calls for Batting Reset After Bangladesh’s 100-Run Defeat to New Zealand.

Bangladesh Women have played three matches so far in the competition. They have won one but the lost the other two. Shorna Akter and Marufa Akter's performances have been widely appreciated and Bangladesh has competed in every game, pushing the opposition hard. Rubya Haider was key for them with the bat when they defeated Pakistan. Amid this, a picture has went viral on social media with the claim that Bangladesh Women's team cricketers are playing in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 wearing burqas. In the viral picture, two women were spotted wering burqa while batting with the scorecard suggesting it is a match from ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Take a look at the viral claim below.

Fake Picture of Bangladesh Women's Cricketers Batting With Burqa

Another Post Sharing Fake Picture of Bangladesh Women's Cricketers

Wtf 😭😭 Is the Bangladesh women's team playing in a burqa against New Zealand? pic.twitter.com/2eWUDpAmHz — ADITYA 🇮🇹 (@Wxtreme10) October 13, 2025

Did Bangladesh Women's Cricketers Play In A Burqa During the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India?

No. Bangladesh women's national cricket team players didn't play any game in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 wearing burqa. The claim made through the viral picture is completely fake and has been doctored. In the picture, it can be seen that the Bangladesh openers Rubya Haider Jhelik and Sharmin Akhter Supta are batting while chasing 228 against New Zealand. But none of the Bangladesh cricketers was wearing burqa in the New Zealand match. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Australia Move to Top Spot Following 3-Wicket Win Over India, England Second.

Bangladesh Women's Cricketers In Action Against New Zealand

Sharmin Akhter Supta Batting Against New Zealand

An absolute jaffa from Rosemary Mair to get New Zealand's first wicket 😲 How to watch #CWC25 LIVE in your region 📺 https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcB pic.twitter.com/3maVTHatgY — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 10, 2025

The videos clearly show that Bangladesh were playing in their original green and red kid and not in Burqa. The picture was edited and in reality no such act was performed by any of the Bangladesh Women's cricket team players.

ICC Regulations About Wearing Burqa In A Women's Cricket Match

Female players are permitted to wear a hijab in ICC events, provided it does not obscure any logos and names on their playing uniform. Although it does not explicitly mention or permit the use of a full-face covering like a burqa. The ICC explicitly states that approval will not be granted for personal messages on clothing or equipment "which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes".

Fact check

Claim : Bangladesh Women played in ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 wearing burqas. Conclusion : Fake. Bangladesh Women did not play in ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 wearing burqas. Full of Trash Clean

