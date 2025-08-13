Fact Check: Has Former CEC Rajiv Kumar Left India and Settled in Malta Permanently? Unverified Claim Goes Viral Amid 'Vote Chori' Allegations Against Election Commission

Mumbai, August 13: Has former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar left India and settled in Malta? Speculation is running high in political circles amid the Opposition’s uproar over alleged vote theft and the Bihar SIR controversy. The rumour of ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar settling abroad comes days after Rahul Gandhi alleged the election commission colluding with the BJP to gain favourable results in recent elections.

The INDIA Bloc has been staging protests, accusing the government of subverting democratic processes. Continuing his offensive against the Election Commission over claims of irregularities in electoral rolls, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 13 said “abhi picture baki hai (the movie is not over yet)”, hinting that there might be more evidence of “vote chori” with him. ‘Misleading’: Election Commission on The New York Times Report on Opposition Parties’ Claims Over Voter List Manipulation.

Fact Check: Has Former CEC Rajiv Kumar Left India and Settled in Malta Permanently?

But, has Rajiv Kumar really left India and settled abroad? The answer to this is no. A fact-check confirms these claims are false. Rajiv Kumar is very much in India and has not moved abroad. There is no credible evidence supporting the speculation. Is Election Commission Colluding With BJP To Rig Voters List? ECI Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations.

Who Is Rajiv Kumar?

Rajiv Kumar demitted office on February 18 after overseeing 31 assembly elections and the Lok Sabha election 2024. Rajiv Kumar's four-and-a-half-year term at the election commissioner included about three years as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). A retired 1984-batch IAS officer of the Bihar-Jharkhand cadre, Kumar joined the poll panel as Election Commissioner (EC) on September 1, 2020, replacing Ashok Lavasa, who had resigned.

Soon after Kumar joined, the poll panel announced the Bihar Assembly elections. Held in October-November that year, the Bihar polls were the first elections to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Gandhi held a press conference and said that a team constituted by the party studied poll data from the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat, and listed ways in which the election to the seat was “stolen”. He alleged that the EC had colluded with the BJP in the “vote theft”.

