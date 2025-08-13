Is Modi Government Giving Free Scooty to Girls Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Mumbai, August 13: A viral article circulating across social media platforms is claiming that the PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government is offering free scooters to female students under a scheme titled the "Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana". However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, the government’s fact-checking body, has declared the viral claim as completely fake.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact-Check, the official unit tasked with combating misinformation, confirmed that no such scheme is currently being run by the Centre. “Have you also fallen prey to the ‘Prime Minister's Free Scooty Scheme’? An article on social media is claiming that the government is giving free scooties to girl students to go to college. Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

Fact Check: No, Govt Is Not Running Any Such Scheme

Is Modi Government Giving Free Scooty to Girls Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’?

No such scheme is being run by the Central Government,” PIB Fact-Check clarified in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Sisters will be given free scooties so they can study and work. Women aged 18 to 40 are eligible. Apply here." Did PM Narendra Modi Promote Investment Scheme Giving INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Profit? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Ad.

The PIB has urged citizens to verify the authenticity of such messages through official websites ending in .gov.in or .nic.in, or by following verified PIB Fact-Check updates on social media. “Always cross-check with credible sources before sharing personal details online,” the bureau advised.

