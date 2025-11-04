Fact Check: Did Laura Wolvaardt Post 'I'm Not crying, Happy for India' on X After South Africa Lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Here's the Truth

India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on November 2, 2025. They defeated South Africa Women by 52 runs in the final and clinched the elusive title. This is the first time India Women have won the ICC Women's World Cup and that is why it is a remarkable achievement for them which has the potential to change Women's cricket in India. India started the competition slow. They lost three matches in a row against South Africa Women, Australia Women and England Women and were on the brink of elimination at one point. That is when they staged a comeback, defeated New Zealand Women, qualified for the semifinal and then defeated Australia Women and South Africa Women in consecutive matches to win the ICC Women's World Cup title. Laura Wolvaardt Becomes Second Player In History to Score Centuries in ICC World Cup Semi-Final and Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

India batted first in the final and posted a competitive total of 298/7 on the board. Shafali Verma played a brilliant knock of 87 runs and with support from Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, India made their way to the score. Chasing it, South Africa started well, but after Tazmin Brits was dismissed, they gradually lost their way. Laura Wolvaardt continued fighting at one end as he scored a brilliant century, just like she did in the semifinal. Wolvaardt scored a brilliant 101, but it was not enough in the end as Wolvaardt got dismissed soon after. Amid this, a post got viral on 'X' where seemingly Laura Wolvaardt wrote 'I'm not crying. Happy for India. Tomorrow, we rise and go again' with a picture of herself. Fans were confused if it was posted by the real account of Laura Wolvaardt. Take a look at the viral post here.

Parody Account Posting As Laura Wolvaardt

I'm not crying. Happy for India ❤️ Tomorrow, we rise and go again.#WomensWorldCup2025 #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/RNw9siKerX — Laura Wolvaaardt SA (@IDFMAGA) November 2, 2025

Did Laura Wolvaardt Post 'I'm Not crying, Happy for India' On X After South Africa Lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final?

No, the post going viral on 'X' is fake and has been posted by a parody account. The user is enacting to be the official 'X' account of Laura Wolvaardt and the post has been shared by that fake user. Laura Wolvaardt shared an original post on Instagram about South Africa's loss to India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. Take a look at the post here. Laura Wolvaardt Overtakes Alyssa Healy to Score Most Runs in a Single Edition of Women's World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Final.

Laura Wolvaardt's Post On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wolvaardt (@laurawolvaardt)

She has not shared any post on 'X' about the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final loss and the post on Instagram is her only post on social media about the game.

Fact check

Claim : Laura Wolvaardt admitted she was not crying and is happy for India in a viral post on X after South Africa's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final loss against India. Conclusion : Fake. The user who wrote that post enacting Laura Wolvaardt used a parody account to write it. Full of Trash Clean

