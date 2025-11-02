Laura Wolvaardt has scripted a new record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team captain, who has been in sensational form with the bat in hand, broke Alyssa Healy's record of 509 runs, which the Australia captain had achieved in the last edition, in 2022. Laura Wolvaardt, among the contenders to win the Player of the Tournament award in ICC Women's World Cup 2025, has had a great campaign and scored a magnificent 169 in the first semi-final against England. Amanjot Kaur Nails Sensational Direct Hit to Run Out Tazmin Brits During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Laura Wolvaardt Scripts Record of Most Runs in a Single Edition of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Laura Wolvaardt now has the most runs at a single edition of the Women's World Cup, breaking Alyssa Healy's record of 509 in 2022.#CWC25 https://t.co/VJFU5q8j25 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 2, 2025

