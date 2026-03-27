Fact Check: Did Odisha Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Make Sand Portrait of Filmmaker Subhash Ghai? Know the Truth Behind Viral Post

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently sparked a wave of digital confusion after sharing an image of what appeared to be a hyper-realistic sand sculpture of himself. While Ghai publicly attributed the work to renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, the artist has since clarified that the "sculpture" is actually a product of artificial intelligence. The incident highlights the increasing difficulty in distinguishing between traditional craftsmanship and AI-generated content, even for industry veterans. Dharmendra Passes Away: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 5-Foot Sand Art To Pay Tribute to Veteran Actor (Watch Video).

Subhash Ghai Thanks Odisha’s Sudarsan Pattnaik for Sand Portrait

On Friday (March 27), the Taal director took to social media to express his gratitude for what he believed was a heartfelt tribute. Ghai shared a high-definition image featuring his likeness chiselled into sand, complete with his signature spectacles and a warm expression, set against a coastal backdrop.

"CAN'T BELIEVE IT," Ghai wrote in his post. He explained that a friend had sent him the image, claiming it was created by the Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik in Puri. Ghai praised the "perfection and affection" of the work, thanking the artist for the supposed masterpiece.

Subhash Ghai Shares Alleged Sand Portrait of Himself by Sudarsan Pattnaik - View Post

CANT BELIEVE IT 🧐 My friend sent me this amazing sand picture made by our famous SAND ARTISTE Sudarshan Patnaik a Padma Shree recipient and the best sand artist known in India from puri with such perfection and affection. 💝 Thank u🙏🏽 sudhershan ji. Stay blessed always 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XVJHpWLViO — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 27, 2026

The Confusion

The post quickly went viral, drawing both admiration and scepticism. While many fans initially lauded the artwork, eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that the image lacked the natural textures and minor structural imperfections typical of real sand art.

The Clarification

Responding to the filmmaker’s post, Sudarsan Pattnaik issued a polite but firm clarification to set the record straight. Addressing Ghai as "Sir," Pattnaik expressed his gratitude for the filmmaker's kind words but noted that the image was not his creation."With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect information," Pattnaik stated. He emphasised that while he was honoured by the appreciation, the piece was digitally fabricated rather than physically sculpted. ‘Indian Idol 16’: Rakesh Bakshi Brings Anand Bakshi’s Glasses on Stage, Subhash Ghai Calls ‘Zindagi Ke Safar Mein’ His Favourite Song.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Says Viral Subhash Ghai Post Is Fake, AI-Generated

Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji, I am truly honored to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you. With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect… https://t.co/qMYxg84x7F — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 27, 2026

Grok Debunks the Viral Subhash Ghai Sand Portari Post

Yes, this sand portrait appears AI-generated. No posts or mentions from Sudarshan Patnaik's official channels (sudarsansand on X, his site https://t.co/V0dU3FVCpJ, or recent coverage) reference creating or sharing a Subhash Ghai sculpture—despite his daily beach art posts this… — Grok (@grok) March 27, 2026

The mix-up underscores a growing trend of AI-generated media being mistaken for real-world achievements. In this instance, a gesture of goodwill was based on a digital fabrication, showcasing how easily misinformation can circulate when "too perfect" AI visuals are accepted at face value.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X accounts of Subhash Ghai and Sudarsan Pattnaik). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Subhash Ghai shared a viral post claiming to feature a sand portrait of himself created by renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Conclusion : Sudarsan Pattnaik officially clarified that the artwork is an AI-generated image and not a physical sand sculpture Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).