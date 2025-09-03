An all-rounder par excellence, Mohammad Nabi achieved a rare milestone in T20Is, becoming only the second cricketer after Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to score 2000-plus runs and pick 100-plus wickets in 20-over internationals. Nabi completed a rare double during the PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 match, when the veteran all-rounder claimed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s wicket to reach the 100 T20I-wicket landmark, and also became the second Afghanistan national cricket team player to touch this 100-wicket barrier in T20Is after Rashid Khan. Shakib has scored 2551 runs and picked 149 wickets, while Nabi sits on 2246 runs and 101 wickets in T20Is. Nabi ended with match figures of 2 for 20 as Afghanistan managed to beat Pakistan by 18 runs, defending 169. Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 18 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Bowlers Follow Up Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran's Half-Century As Rashid Khan and Co Secure Comprehensive Victory.

Mohammad Nabi Enters Elite T20I List

